Hugh Jackman Supports Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team During Pause on 'Deadpool 3' Production

Deadpool 3 might be on pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are still hanging out!

The friends are set to co-star in the movie as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. Ryan shared a photo of them together in costume on set before the strike brought a temporary halt to filming.

Despite the break, they are obviously still maintaining a sense of camaraderie. On Saturday (August 5), Hugh traveled to Wrexham, Wales to support Ryan and his soccer team Wrexham as they faced off against the Milton Keynes Dons at Stok Cae Ras Stadium.

Hugh wore a hat with the team’s logo on it and looked cozy in a black knit. Ryan opted for a red button-up shirt. The duo interacted with fans and appeared to be in good spirits.

Sadly, Wrexham lost the game with a final score of 3-5.

That doesn’t mean Hugh didn’t have a marvelous time. He took to Instagram to write that he “FINALLY snagged an invite” to a game. He even included a photo of him and Ryan posing with their arms around each other’s shoulders.

