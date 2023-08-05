Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music &amp; More!

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 7:26 pm

Hugh Jackman Supports Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team During Pause on 'Deadpool 3' Production

Hugh Jackman Supports Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team During Pause on 'Deadpool 3' Production

Deadpool 3 might be on pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are still hanging out!

The friends are set to co-star in the movie as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. Ryan shared a photo of them together in costume on set before the strike brought a temporary halt to filming.

Despite the break, they are obviously still maintaining a sense of camaraderie. On Saturday (August 5), Hugh traveled to Wrexham, Wales to support Ryan and his soccer team Wrexham as they faced off against the Milton Keynes Dons at Stok Cae Ras Stadium.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hugh wore a hat with the team’s logo on it and looked cozy in a black knit. Ryan opted for a red button-up shirt. The duo interacted with fans and appeared to be in good spirits.

Sadly, Wrexham lost the game with a final score of 3-5.

That doesn’t mean Hugh didn’t have a marvelous time. He took to Instagram to write that he “FINALLY snagged an invite” to a game. He even included a photo of him and Ryan posing with their arms around each other’s shoulders.

Have you seen the rumor that another hero is set to join the pair in Deadpool 3?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Hugh Jackman supporting Ryan Reynolds’ team at the game in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman ryan reynolds wrexham game 01
hugh jackman ryan reynolds wrexham game 02
hugh jackman ryan reynolds wrexham game 03
hugh jackman ryan reynolds wrexham game 04
hugh jackman ryan reynolds wrexham game 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Soccer, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr