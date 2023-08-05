These Are The 30 Most Successful Child Stars Of All Time (2 Have Been Acting Since They Were Actual Babies!)

If someone asked you to name a child actor that’s still working today, odds are, you can name quite a few. But can you name the most successful of all time?

Some child actors started when they entered elementary school, and some where still in diapers when their career took off.

The child actors who successfully navigated the transition into adulthood often leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, and have went through a lot of what current child actors are dealing with today.

Just Jared has rounded up the actual list of the 30 most successful child actors who are still working today. We based this list not only on longevity, but also net worth, ranking each and every one as how successful they’ve been as an actor.

Disclaimer: For the purposes of this list, Just Jared focused in on child stars who started their careers before they turned the age of 13, and continued to appear in projects into their 20s and beyond.

Head inside to find out who the 30 Most Successful Child Actors Of All Time are…