Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual for a Day Out in New York City
Katie Holmes is enjoying a sunny day in the city.
The 44-year-old actress was seen out and about in New York City on Saturday (August 5).
Katie stepped out in a casual look, pairing a white t-shirt with gray sweatpants. She accessorized the look with black Adidas sneakers, cat-eye sunglasses and a black APC bag.
