Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music &amp; More!

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 5:12 pm

Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual for a Day Out in New York City

Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual for a Day Out in New York City

Katie Holmes is enjoying a sunny day in the city.

The 44-year-old actress was seen out and about in New York City on Saturday (August 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie stepped out in a casual look, pairing a white t-shirt with gray sweatpants. She accessorized the look with black Adidas sneakers, cat-eye sunglasses and a black APC bag.

Back in June, Katie was spotted at a star-studded Pride event and you can check out all the photos of her here.

A few months ago, reps for Katie responded to reports she was dating someone new after she was seen hugging a man in New York. Find out all the details here.

Browse through the gallery for the latest photos of Katie Holmes in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes keeps it casual nyc 01
katie holmes keeps it casual nyc 02
katie holmes keeps it casual nyc 03
katie holmes keeps it casual nyc 04
katie holmes keeps it casual nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr