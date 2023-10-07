Drake Obliterates 'Failure' Joe Budden Following Critical Review of His Music

Drake is going in on Joe Budden, and he’s not holding back.

Fresh off the release of his new album For All the Dogs, the “God’s Plan” rapper took to social media to call out the podcast host for a critical review of his musicality.

Taking to Instagram, Drake reacted to Joe claiming that he was selling out to appeal to a younger audience.

Read more about Drake’s response…

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake wrote in the comments section of a post containing the podcast clip. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…”

Drake continued, writing, “pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number.”

“We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole ‘everybody’s entitled to their opinion’ is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions,” he concluded.

Joe responded in sort, writing, “You’ll grow up sooner or later… Father time is undefeated.”

However, fans are by and larging giving the W to Drake for how he handled the situation.

