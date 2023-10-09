Top Stories
Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 4:07 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Kim Kardashian's Remarks About Her

Kim Kardashian recently brought up Caitlyn Jenner, her step-parent, on an episode of The Kardashians.

It all started when a behind-the-scenes producer said to Kim: “You strike me as a kind of person who, before you’re ready to take the step, you take the step.”

Kim responded, “That’s something that my stepdad taught me. And she said to me something that really stuck with me,” she said, referring to Caitlyn.

Caitlyn saw the remark and posted in on Instagram, writing, “@kimkardashian I am so proud to be your step dad – always have been, always will be. I promised your father and I’ve tried my best to keep that promise and I love you to the moon and back. Always so proud of you. Love you.”

Caitlyn Jenner went viral last week for a remark she made about the amount she speaks to Kris Jenner, her ex wife.
