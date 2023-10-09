Lou Ferrigno's Wife Carla Files for Divorce, Alleges Actor Was Abusive - He Responds

Lou Ferrigno‘s wife Carla is taking steps to end their marriage after 43 years together.

The couple got married in 1980 and have been together since. However, while filing for divorce Carla alleged that her husband had been abusive and unfaithful.

He reacted to the allegations in a statement released via his legal team.

Carla, who has been diagnosed with dementia, leveled out accusations against Lou in the filed legal documents, which were obtained by The Blast.

Aside from having an affair, she said that he “physically intimates” her and also has tried to keep her in their home.

“While his infidelity may not be abuse, when I get upset with him about her being around, he physically intimidates me, by getting into my face and using his much larger size—he will remind everyone that he is the Hulk—compared to my slight stature, to scare and control me into submission,” she alleges.

News of the divorce comes amid a legal battle brewing between Lou and two other women in his family – daughter Shanna and sister-in-law Pam. He accused them of “financially exploiting” Carla and asked for restraining orders.

Lou‘s legal team responded and addressed both situations, saying, “Lou Ferrigno’s priority remains his wife’s welfare. All of the restraining orders recently mentioned in the press have been suspended upon mutual agreement of the parties.”

He continued, saying the family had “agreed to mediate and find “an amicable resolution.”

