Mon, 09 October 2023 at 8:13 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Talks Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape & What She Knows About How It Got Released

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about former step-daughter Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape and what she knows about how it got released to the public.

The 73-year-old former Olympian and reality star is the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who spoke out in the Sky docu-series House of Kardashian.

In the doc, she was asked about Kim‘s sex tape with Ray J being leaked in 2007.

Keep reading to find out more…

Caitlyn said her reaction at the time was, “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course.”

She added, “To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it. Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”

Caitlyn was asked if Kim and Kris worked together to release the tape. She responded, “I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation—or did I want to have that conversation.”

Ray J made some interesting claims about the sex tape last year.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian

