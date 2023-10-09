Tom Holland & Zendaya Take a Romantic Stroll Through West London Park After Animal Shelter Visit

Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2023 at 6:13 pm

Tom Holland and Zendaya are going strong as ever.

The couple were photographed holding hands on Sunday (October 8) as they took a stroll through a West London park, via People.

Zendaya can be seen wearing a cropped gray sweater, black pants and Nike sneakers while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag on her shoulder, while Tom wore a navy sweater, teal pants and brown boots.

At one point, Zendaya had her arm around Tom‘s shoulders.

Days before, they visited an animal shelter together in London.

Tom also shared a series of sweet photos featuring the couple cuddling some puppies during a visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

“Puppies,” he captioned his carousel of cute photos, while Zendaya wrote in the comments: “🫠🥺.”

“Thank you for visiting! 💙🐶,” commented the shelter.

Tom and Zendaya visited Battersea to find out more about the work we do to support rescue dogs and cats and to meet some of the animals currently in our care. It was lovely to welcome them to Battersea,” a spokesperson told People.

Zendaya is clearing the air about her relationship status, and she wants you to know that she would not soft launch her engagement to Tom Holland!
Photos: Getty
