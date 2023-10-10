Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 2:10 am

8 Biggest Bombshells from Caitlyn Jenner's Interviews About the Kardashians This Week

Continue Here »

8 Biggest Bombshells from Caitlyn Jenner's Interviews About the Kardashians This Week

It’s been a busy week full of Caitlyn Jenner headlines leading up to the release of the new docu-series House of Kardashian.

The 73-year-old former Olympian and reality star is the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who spoke out in the Sky docu-series. The first episode of the series is now available for streaming.

Caitlyn has been speaking to the media about the documentary and she’s been asked questions about the Kardashian-Jenner family, including her ex-wife Kris Jenner and former step-daughter Kim Kardashian.

We’ve rounded up the biggest bombshells that we’ve learned so far from all the media coverage.

Browse through the slideshow for everything you need to know…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, EG, Extended, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr