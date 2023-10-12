Top Stories
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Meet Up with Hugh Jackman on His Birthday!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds meet up with Hugh Jackman on Thursday (October 12) in New York City.

Hugh is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Happy birthday, Hugh!

If you don’t know, they are all good pals. Ryan and Hugh were working on Deadpool 3 together (with Ryan returning as Deadpool and Hugh returning as Wolverine) before the strikes hit. You can see the first look photo that was released by Ryan here!

Hugh also was one of the stars in attendance, alongside Blake and Ryan, at the Chiefs game with Taylor Swift.

Hugh also shared a fun selfie with Ryan, Blake, and Taylor from inside the suite that you should see!

Less than a month ago, Hugh and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness announced they are ending their marriage.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Hugh Jackman with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds today…
Photos: Backgrid
