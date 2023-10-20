Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Marry Weeks After Welcoming Son Benson!

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are now married!

On Friday (October 20), the Bachelor in Paradise couple announced that they quietly tied the knot earlier this month on Oct. 13. The couple welcomed their first child, son Benson, in September.

Keep reading to find out more…

“10/13/23 | Mr. & Mrs. 🤍” Becca and Thomas wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Along with the announcement, the couple shared a black and white photo of their wedding bands, along with a photo of them kissing with Becca holding a “Marriage License” envelope and Thomas holding baby Benson.

Becca and Thomas first met in 2021 when they appeared on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. They split during the season finale but ultimately reconciled, and Becca was the one to propose in May 2022.

They welcomed son Benson on Sept. 21. Find out the special meaning behind his name.

Congrats to the newlyweds!