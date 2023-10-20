Cheryl Burke Says She 'Wasn't Invited' Back to 'Dancing with the Stars' for Len Goodman Tribute

Cheryl Burke will not be back in the ballroom for Dancing with the Stars‘ upcoming Len Goodman tribute.

The ABC dancing competition series will be honoring the late judge on Tuesday, October 24. Len died in April 2023 after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

Ahead of the tribute episode, Cheryl, 39, revealed that she “wasn’t invited.”

“For those of you asking if I’ll be a part of Len Goodman’s tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn’t invited however, I’ll be there in spirit and can’t wait to cheer my former colleagues on! Sending love and light to everyone,” Cheryl posted on Threads on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Cheryl competed on Dancing with the Stars for 26 seasons before officially retiring after season 31 in 2022. She won two Mirrorball trophies during her time on the show.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8pm ET on ABC and is also available for streaming on Disney+.