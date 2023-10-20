Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 3:10 pm

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Enjoy Date Night at Rolling Stones Album Release Party!

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Enjoy Date Night at Rolling Stones Album Release Party!

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are stepping out for the night!

The normally low-key couple arrived at Racket NYC to attend the release party for Rolling Stones‘ new album Hackney Diamonds on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

For their night out, Daniel, 55, wore a teal cardigan, jeans, and brown boots while Rachel, 53, wore a black jumpsuit with lace detailing.

During the the party, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage with the Rolling Stones and they performed their new collab “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Daniel and Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey will be starring together in Luca Guadagnino‘s new movie Queer. Find out more about the project here.
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 01
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 02
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 03
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 04
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 05
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 06
daniel craig rachel weisz rolling stones album release party 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images