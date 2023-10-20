Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Enjoy Date Night at Rolling Stones Album Release Party!

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are stepping out for the night!

The normally low-key couple arrived at Racket NYC to attend the release party for Rolling Stones‘ new album Hackney Diamonds on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

For their night out, Daniel, 55, wore a teal cardigan, jeans, and brown boots while Rachel, 53, wore a black jumpsuit with lace detailing.

During the the party, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage with the Rolling Stones and they performed their new collab “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Daniel and Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey will be starring together in Luca Guadagnino‘s new movie Queer. Find out more about the project here.