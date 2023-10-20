Tim Burton & Girlfriend Monica Bellucci Make Red Carpet Debut at Rome Film Festival 2023

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are making their first public appearance as a couple!

The 65-year-old filmmaker and the 59-year-old Italian actress held hands as they attended the premiere of Diabolik Chi Sei? held during the 2023 Rome Film Festival on Thursday night (October 19) at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy.

For the premiere, Tim wore an all-black outfit while Monica donned an off-the-shoulder gray dress.

The following night, the couple coordinated in all-black outfits as they attended the film festival’s premiere of Maria Callas: Lettere E Memorie.

If you didn’t know, Tim and Monica were first linked in February 2023 and she confirmed this past June that they are in “love.”

Monica and Tim are working together on Beetlejuice 2, which is currently in production.

