Olivia Culpo Says She Wants to Get Pregnant 'Immediately' After Wedding to Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo seemingly can’t wait to be a mom.

The 31-year-old former Miss Universe has been engaged to NFL player Christian McCaffrey, 27, since April. Olivia has recently spoken out about her ambitions for motherhood following their wedding!

In a video posted to her TikTok page on Friday (October 20), Olivia discussed details about her and Christian‘s upcoming wedding and addressed her desire to soon welcome a child with the San Francisco 49ers player.

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” she said.

Olivia also revealed that the wedding ceremony will take place in her home state of Rhode Island and reflected on her relationship with Christian.

“For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now,” she said. “Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things.”

Check out Olivia Culpo‘s full TikTok video below!