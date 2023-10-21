Top Stories
Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Sat, 21 October 2023 at 9:42 pm

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the Launch of Her New Intimissimi Collection With Star-Studded Party

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the Launch of Her New Intimissimi Collection With Star-Studded Party

Jennifer Lopez had a very glam evening while celebrating the launch of her new Intimissimi campaign.

The 54-year-old actress and pop star teamed up with the Italian intimates brand to launch a new capsule collection titled This Is Me … Now. We got some steamy photos of her modeling the lingerie earlier this week.

She celebrated the release with an event in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 19).

Keep reading to find out more…

Jennifer wore two different outfits to the launch party. One was a sheer cream dress with three-dimensional hearts on the bodice and a full skirt. She paired it with a lacy garter, which she displayed while posing for pics.

She also wore a black miniskirt, which she paired with a cropped jacket. The outfit was covered in white roses!

Other stars in attendance included the likes of Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt and Yovanna Ventura. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you missed it, Jennifer recently spoke candidly about a time that she felt “insecure” about her body and revealed who helped her overcome those feelings.

You can shop the collection right now at Intimissimi.com.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Scroll through all of the photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 01
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 02
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 03
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 04
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 05
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 06
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 07
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 08
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 09
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 10
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 11
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 12
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 13
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 14
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 15
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 16
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 17
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 18
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 19
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 20
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 21
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 22
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 23
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 24
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 25
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 26
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 27
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 28
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 29
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 30
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 31
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 32
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 33
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 34
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 35
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 36
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 37
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 38
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 39
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 40
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 41
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 42
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 43
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 44
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 45
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 46
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 47
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 48
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 49
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 50
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 51
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 52
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 53
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 54
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 55
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 56
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 57
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 58
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 59
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 60
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 61
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 62
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 63
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 64
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 65
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 66
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 67
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 68
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 69
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 70
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 71
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 72
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 73
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 74
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 75
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 76
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 77
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 78
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 79
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 80
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 81
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 82
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 83
jennifer lopez intimissimi event 84

Photos: BFA x Calzedonia Group x @jasonseanweiss
Posted to: Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Jennifer Lopez, Josephine Skriver, Kelsey Merritt, Yovanna Ventura

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images