Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the Launch of Her New Intimissimi Collection With Star-Studded Party

Jennifer Lopez had a very glam evening while celebrating the launch of her new Intimissimi campaign.

The 54-year-old actress and pop star teamed up with the Italian intimates brand to launch a new capsule collection titled This Is Me … Now. We got some steamy photos of her modeling the lingerie earlier this week.

She celebrated the release with an event in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 19).

Jennifer wore two different outfits to the launch party. One was a sheer cream dress with three-dimensional hearts on the bodice and a full skirt. She paired it with a lacy garter, which she displayed while posing for pics.

She also wore a black miniskirt, which she paired with a cropped jacket. The outfit was covered in white roses!

Other stars in attendance included the likes of Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt and Yovanna Ventura. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you missed it, Jennifer recently spoke candidly about a time that she felt “insecure” about her body and revealed who helped her overcome those feelings.

You can shop the collection right now at Intimissimi.com.

