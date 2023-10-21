Troye Sivan Shares Steamy BTS Moments From 'One Of Your Girls' Music Video with Ross Lynch

Troye Sivan is gifting fans with incredible behind-the-scenes clips from his “One Of Your Girls” music video shoot with Ross Lynch.

In the playful video, which premiered on October 13, the 28-year-old Australian pop singer dresses in drag and seduces the 27-year-old Austin & Ally actor.

It turns out, the behind-the-scenes content is pretty golden.

Keep reading to find out more and see the clips…

On Friday (October 20), Troye posted a few TikToks from the day they shot the video.

In one clip, Troye and Ross dramatically act out a hilarious TikTok sound while in their costumes for “One Of Your Girls.”

“Beckon him just like that,” Troye lip-syncs and flirtatiously beckons Ross. The sound and acting-out continues, “Whisper something in his ear that’s not words. The phlegmier, the wetter, the better. Push him away, and say, ‘Get out of here.’ Get serious.”

Troye commits to the melodrama of the sound, but Ross can’t seem to keep a straight face. The singer quipped in his caption, “@ross_lynch say what u want and I’ll keep it a secret.”

In a second clip, Ross can be seen doing lots of push-ups to prepare for filming. Troye notices while he’s getting his makeup done, admires Ross, and takes a big sip of water. “L-look at you 😳,” he jokingly captioned the video.

Troye recently revealed the real meaning behind the emotional pop banger.

Watch the clips of Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch now!

