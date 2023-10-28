Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Complains 'Cancel Culture' Forced Him to Resign

Andrew Cuomo is blaming cancel culture for his 2021 political downfall.

If you didn’t know, the former governor of New York was forced to resign in 2021 after facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to an investigation commissioned by New York attorney general Letitia James, he sexually harassed at least eleven women during his time in office. Andrew denied all of the allegations but stepped down due to political pressure.

During the Friday (October 27) episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Andrew told his side of the story.

Keep reading to find out more…

The former governor explained that he “got the memo,” but that with media, “it can be carried to an absurd extent.” He described his situation as “cancel culture on steroids at the highest level” and called it “chilling.”

“Eleven cases trigger the cancel culture,” Andrew continued. “Everyone has to be first before they get accused by a women’s group of not moving fast enough. President of the United States within hours says you have to resign, but I didn’t read the report but it doesn’t matter, you have to resign. And then now it’s dominoes among the Democrats.”

Bill Maher later asked the politician specifically about the groping allegation, and the former governor replied, “Even that story was problematic.”

After Andrew resigned, his brother Chris Cuomo opened up about the scandal.