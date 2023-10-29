Timothee Chalamet Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on November 11 With Musical Guests Boygenius

Timothee Chalamet is headed back to Saturday Night Live!

The 27-year-old Wonka actor was announced as the host of the November 11 episode of the popular late night show during the most recent episode. He’ll be joined by musical guest Boygenius, the supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

This isn’t the first time that Timothee has acted as a host. He took over the show back in 2020, making headlines for his portrayal of Harry Styles in a skit. He made a surprise cameo the following year for a musical sketch with Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and Kid Cudi.

Timothee follows previous hosts this season, including Pete, Bad Bunny and stand-up comic Nat Bargatze. Bad Bunny also acted as the musical guest. Other performers have included Ice Spice and the Foo Fighters.

On the topic of Timothee, the actor recently owned up to being responsible for a co-star’s “most annoying day.” He also came up in one of girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s recent interviews.