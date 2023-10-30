'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 Is Now Casting!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is ready to cast its new season!

Although there isn’t a premiere date set just yet for Season 16 of RuPaul‘s hit drag reality TV competition series, a casting announcement just went out on Monday (October 30) for the following season.

“Calling all queens! Casting for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is happening NOW!” the email declares.

“Hey Kitty Girl! Do you have what it takes to be America’s Next Drag Superstar? Then show us! RuPaul’s Drag Race is casting for Season 17. This is your chance to share your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with the world! Don’t F*ck It Up!” the casting description reads.

At the same time, WOW is also actively casting for Drag Race Philippines Season 3, as well as Drag Race Down Under Season 4.

To apply, head to WorldOfWonder.com/casting.

