Justin & Hailey Bieber Forgo Couples Costume, Hitmaker Goes Shirtless In a Deer Onesie

Justin and Hailey Bieber are showing out for Halloween this year!

The couple has been in the midst of all of the Spooky Season parties taking place over the weekend, and they’re wearing different costumes every time they step out.

The “Peaches” hitmaker, 29, got a jumpstart on the fun by attending the Casamigos party without his 26-year-old wife. He wore a tropical costume complete with goggles for the party.

Read more about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s busy Halloween weekend…

Hailey joined him at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party with BoobyTape on Saturday (October 28), where the duo dressed up as Fred and Pebbles Flinstone.

They stepped out again on Sunday night to party at The Peppermint in West Hollywood, Calif. This time, they did their own things in terms of costumes.

Justin put on a cute deer onesie compete with a tail and antlers! He went shirtless underneath it and accessorized with mushroom necklaces.

It was a dramatic departure from Hailey‘s costume. She paired a black minidress with a long trench coat and a matching balaclava.

Did you see that Hailey recently weighed in on the endless pregnancy rumors following the couple?

Scroll through the photos of Justin and Hailey’s Halloween costumes in the gallery…