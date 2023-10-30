Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Mon, 30 October 2023 at 9:08 pm

Sean Paul Abruptly Leaves Interview After Earthquake Hits His Jamaica Home

Sean Paul Abruptly Leaves Interview After Earthquake Hits His Jamaica Home

Sean Paul had to abruptly end an interview when a natural disaster struck!

The 50-year-old rapper and singer was involved in a live conversation with Vice Documentaries’ Dan Zabludovsky and musician Tofu Jack on Monday (October 30) when his home in Kingston, Jamaica began to shake.

Keep reading to find out more…

As it turned out, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake impacted the building Sean was in while he was discussing making music in his native country.

“Oh s—, we’re having an earthquake,” he said, quickly getting up from his chair. His call then disconnected.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake did not cause any casualties or serious damage, though people were forced to flee buildings, and there were some power outages in the area due to the intense shaking.

Earlier this month, Sean Paul attended the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and we have all the photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Sean Paul

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images