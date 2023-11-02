Which Celebrity Did Halloween 2023 Best? Vote In Our Poll for Your Favorite Costumes!

Halloween 2023 has come and gone, and so many of Hollywood’s biggest stars celebrated in serious style. Now, we want to know who did it best!

Every year, celebrities seemingly get ready for Spooky Season by attempting to outdo their costumes from the previous year.

This year was no exception, and so many A-listers delivered unforgettable costumes.

Head inside to vote in our poll and let us know who ruled Halloween 2023…

For some, like Heidi Klum, we get one major costume each year. This time around, the supermodel dressed up as a peacock with a crew of acrobats acting as her feathers.

Others, such as Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, delivered multiple pop culture-referencing costumes over various nights.

This year, there were couples costumes (think Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly) and parent child costumes like Kim Kardashian and North West‘s.

Nothing was off limits, either. Take Kourtney Kardashian‘s Halloween costume, which spoofed her sister Kim‘s 2013 Met Gala look. Lil Nas X even sparked controversy by dressing up as a tampon. We did say that there were no limits, after all!

So many stars rocked Halloween, but who ruled the holiday? We put together a poll so that you could tell us!

Vote for whoever you think deserves the win as many times as you want and feel free to write in a fav if they aren’t represented. The poll closes in a week on Wednesday, November 8 at 9:30pm ET. After that, we’ll let you know who came out on top.

Check out all of our Halloween coverage!

Vote in the poll below…