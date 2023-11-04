Tate McRae Teases New Music & Reveals a Collaboration with a Huge Star

Tate McRae is teasing new music!

The 20-year-old’s latest single, “Greedy,” has gone viral on TikTok and become a pop radio hit.

Now, she’s cooking up some new catchy tunes.

On Friday (November 3) and Saturday (November 4), Tate revealed a snippet of an upcoming track as well as the name of a producer and songwriter she’s working with.

Keep reading to find out more…

The rising pop star shared a few seconds of a new song in her Friday TikTok, writing “wrote this 3 days ago in 30 mins….”

In the super upbeat, catchy song, she croons, “Kisses to my exes who don’t give a sh-t about me / Kisses kisses to the next ones who think they can’t live without me.”

The next day, Tate shared with fans that she’s working on another song – with One Republic‘s Ryan Tedder, who produces and writes with lots of well-known artists, including Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

“Me and tedder: no we’re definitely not writing another song today,” Tate captioned footage of herself recording in a studio. Then, she shared a screenshot of a Facetime with a friend who seems to be crying tears of happy shock.

She jokingly wrote on that photo, “The song.”

Tate recently dished on her close friendship with Olivia Rodrigo.