Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 2:45 pm

Tate McRae Teases New Music & Reveals a Collaboration with a Huge Star

Tate McRae Teases New Music & Reveals a Collaboration with a Huge Star

Tate McRae is teasing new music!

The 20-year-old’s latest single, “Greedy,” has gone viral on TikTok and become a pop radio hit.

Now, she’s cooking up some new catchy tunes.

On Friday (November 3) and Saturday (November 4), Tate revealed a snippet of an upcoming track as well as the name of a producer and songwriter she’s working with.

Keep reading to find out more…

The rising pop star shared a few seconds of a new song in her Friday TikTok, writing “wrote this 3 days ago in 30 mins….”

In the super upbeat, catchy song, she croons, “Kisses to my exes who don’t give a sh-t about me / Kisses kisses to the next ones who think they can’t live without me.”

The next day, Tate shared with fans that she’s working on another song – with One Republic‘s Ryan Tedder, who produces and writes with lots of well-known artists, including Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

“Me and tedder: no we’re definitely not writing another song today,” Tate captioned footage of herself recording in a studio. Then, she shared a screenshot of a Facetime with a friend who seems to be crying tears of happy shock.

She jokingly wrote on that photo, “The song.”

Tate recently dished on her close friendship with Olivia Rodrigo.

@tatemcrae

u likeyy🫣

♬ exes tate mcrae unreleased – tate mcrae

@tatemcrae

hahahahaha

♬ exes tate mcrae unreleased – tate mcrae

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Music, Tate McRae

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr