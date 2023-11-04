Teresa Giudice Shares Update On Where She Stands with Brother Joe Gorga & Wife Melissa

Teresa Giudice is sharing an update on her relationship with brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa.

As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can recall, things got explosive between the two sisters-in-law after Teresa‘s husband Louie Ruelas accused Melissa of cheating on Joe Gorga.

After Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Louie‘s wedding, Teresa and Melissa came face-to-face at the season 13 reunion where Teresa accused Melissa and Joe of being the ones that put her in jail, before saying she can’t wait to “never f–king look” at Melissa‘s face again.

While appearing at BravoCon 2023, Teresa revealed where she stands with her brother and sister-in-law.

“That chapter’s closed,” Teresa told Us Weekly. “I don’t even want to comment on it. It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

