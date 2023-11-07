Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 12:37 pm

7 Little Johnstons' Liz Johnston Welcomes First Child with Brice Bolden - Name Revealed!

7 Little Johnstons' Liz Johnston Welcomes First Child with Brice Bolden - Name Revealed!

Congratulations are in order for 7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston and her partner, Brice Bolden: they’re parents to a newborn baby girl!

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” they told People.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple announced that their baby, Leighton Drew Bolden, was born on Friday, November 3.

“11/03/2023 Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness🥰 we couldn’t be more in love with you!!!” Liz shared on her Instagram.

If you don’t watch, Liz and her family are featured on TLC’s hit reality show 7 Little Johnstons, which follows parents, Trent and Amber Johnston and their 5 children.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their new addition! Stay tuned as we learn more!
