Wed, 08 November 2023 at 11:28 pm

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Celebrate Joint DuJour Cover in New York City

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are being honored!

The longtime friends and former Vampire Diaries co-stars stepped out to celebrate their new joint DuJour magazine cover on Wednesday night (November 8) held at Cucina 8 1/2 in New York City.

For the event, Paul, 41, looked sharp in a navy peacoat and matching sweater while Ian, 44, wore a leather jacket, gray scarf, and black jeans.

Paul and Ian have been close friends ever since they starred together on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. In 2021, they launched their Brother’s Bond bourbon.

“Not to sound like a D-bag, but I’m working harder now than when we were the stars of a show,” Ian said in their DuJour cover story. “We built a business and we’re running a f–king company.”

“In a way, it’s even more difficult. It’s not plug-and-play,” Paul added. They had to be on set nearly every day of their series “and it felt like it was a lot of pressure, but it was also someone else’s pressure

He continued, “Now, the buck stops with us. Every single thing is in our control. And we’re trying to expand and grow.”

“Failure and success start with us,” Ian added. “On a TV show, there are so many layers and levels above you. For Paul and me, if we fail at this, it’s on us.”

Over the summer, Paul made a rare public appearance with his model girlfriend.

Photos: Getty Images
