Who's That Blue Guy in 'The Marvels' End Credits? [SPOILER] Makes Huge Cameo

Comic book fans are going to be laughing at this headline, but we have a feeling that many The Marvels viewers won’t realize that X-Men‘s The Beast is making a cameo in the end credits scene.

This post is obviously filled with some spoilers, so beware of reading if you don’t want to know details of what happens, but it’s likely you’ll already see headlines online about this big moment.

The post-credits moment in the new movie The Marvels finally introduces X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it looks like the characters from the previous Fox franchise are here to stay, especially now that Disney owns Fox.

So, who is the blue guy in the end credits scene?

That’s Kelsey Grammer as Beast!

In the post-credits scene, we see Monica Rambeau waking up in a hospital room – as she wakes she sees her mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), in the room with her and she’s overjoyed that she’s still alive somehow. But it quickly turns because Maria doesn’t recognize her own daughter.

Then the camera pans to the doctor in the room and it’s none other than Hank McCoy, aka Beast from X-Men, who is voiced by Kelsey Grammer. With John Ottman’s X-Men theme song playing in the background, Beast explains that Monica is essentially from another dimension. The scene ends with Maria Rambeau removing the blanket she had around her to show her super-hero costume as Binary, a very powerful and fiery version of Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Hank McCoy transformed into the blue-furred person that he is after trying to cure his mutation, but it obviously did not go the way he planned. He ended up with fangs, claws, blue skin, and a ton of hair.

Kelsey played the role in 2006′s X-Men: The Last Stand and then Nicholas Hoult played a young Beast in the later movies, with Kelsey returning for a brief cameo at the end of 2014′s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

