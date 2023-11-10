Madison Beer Cries in Response to Her First Grammy Nomination - 'No Words Only Tears'

Madison Beer is getting emotional after receiving her first-ever Grammy nomination.

The 24-year-old “Reckless” singer scored a nomination in the Best Immersive Album category for her album Silence Between Songs.

She reacted to the exciting news with an Instagram dump and a short but powerful caption.

In her post, Madison shared several tweets announcing her Grammy nomination. She also included a video of her emotional response.

The singer holds her hand over her mouth and cries in the clip. She also exclaims, “Oh my God!” several times.

She wrote in her caption, “no words only tears.”

For years, Madison has been trying to establish herself as a serious artist despite often being perceived as an influencer who also sings.

All of the 2024 Grammys nominations were announced on Friday (November 10) during a livestream by The Recording Academy.

Fans recently speculated that one of Madison‘s new songs might be a Scooter Braun diss track.