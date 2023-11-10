Keke Palmer Granted Temporary Full Custody of Her Son & a Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer notched a win in court while facing off with Darius Jackson amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

The 30-year-old actress filed a restraining order against her ex earlier this week and requested full custody of their son Leodis, who they welcomed earlier this year.

On Friday (November 10), both of her requests were granted, at least temporarily.

Read the latest about Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson…

According to reporting by People, a judge granted both Keke and Leodis restraining orders against Darius. He may not be within 100 yards of either of them, nor can he be near where Leodis goes to school.

Keke was also temporarily granted full legal and physical custody. At the moment Darius has not been granted any visitation rights.

The couple will return to court on December 5 for the next steps.

Along with a description of the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Darius, Keke included photographic evidence in court documents that appears to corroborate two instances of physical abuse.

Thus far, Darius has not directly responded to the allegations against him. However, he took to social media to share a public message with his son.

If you missed it, Keke‘s mother has also taken to social media to defend her daughter and call out one of Darius‘ family members.