Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson‘s moms are feuding amid the claims that he abused her.

For those who don’t know, Keke has obtained a restraining order against Darius, as well as temporary full custody of their son Leodis, amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

Keke said that Darius‘ “many instances of physical violence” include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

It was alleged in a new TMZ report that Keke and Darius got into an argument last week about custody of their son and her mom was on the phone during the fight. At one point, Keke‘s mom Sharon allegedly said she would “put a bullet in” Darius‘ head.

When Darius‘ mom Yhinyer learned what Sharon had allegedly said, she sent a text to her.

Yhinyer said, “Hello Sharon. How are you? I have tried not to get involve in my son’s personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a bullet in my son’s head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities, because you don’t respect or value yourself and I can see no my son’s life. You might have to kill all of us. I will file a police report on you now.”

Sharon‘s response was also revealed.

“Please do not contact me with this ridiculous childish behavior. Your son choked his own sister, deal with his anger issues. If he attacks my daughter in her own [home] where she pays the bills he is trespassing and anything can happen so he should stay away. You should be very ashamed to have raised a man who fights women,” she wrote.

Sharon previously spoke out last week.