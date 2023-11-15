Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, & Carey Mulligan Hit the Red Carpet at 'Saltburn' Premiere

The stars of Emerald Fennell‘s new movie are hitting the red carpet!

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi posed for photos together while arriving at the premiere of Saltburn held on Tuesday evening (November 14) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Carey Mulligan, Paul Rhys, and Archie Madekwe.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The movie also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Alison Oliver.

Saltburn hits theaters on Nov. 17 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Barry is wearing an outfit by Givenchy. Carey is wearing a Balmain dress.

