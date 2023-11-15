Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 12:04 am

Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, & Carey Mulligan Hit the Red Carpet at 'Saltburn' Premiere

Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, & Carey Mulligan Hit the Red Carpet at 'Saltburn' Premiere

The stars of Emerald Fennell‘s new movie are hitting the red carpet!

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi posed for photos together while arriving at the premiere of Saltburn held on Tuesday evening (November 14) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Carey Mulligan, Paul Rhys, and Archie Madekwe.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The movie also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Alison Oliver.

Saltburn hits theaters on Nov. 17 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Barry is wearing an outfit by Givenchy. Carey is wearing a Balmain dress.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 01
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 02
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 03
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 04
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 05
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 06
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 07
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 08
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 09
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 10
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 11
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 12
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 13
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 14
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 15
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 16
barry keoghan jacob elordi saltburn premiere 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Archie Madekwe, Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan, Jacob Elordi, Paul Rhys, Saltburn

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images