Thu, 16 November 2023 at 11:14 pm

Charles Melton Getting Oscar Buzz for 'May December,' Joins Julianne Moore & Natalie Portman at L.A. Premiere

Charles Melton Getting Oscar Buzz for 'May December,' Joins Julianne Moore & Natalie Portman at L.A. Premiere

Charles Melton is getting a lot of Oscar buzz for his work in the movie May December and he’s making a splash on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere!

The 32-year-old actor, best known for playing Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, joined his co-stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman at the premiere on Thursday (November 16) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were castmates Gabriel Chung, Elizabeth Yu, Cory Michael Smith, and Piper Curda, as well as director Todd Haynes.

Charles is being predicted as a Best Supporting Actor nominee at the 2024 Oscars.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Gold Derby all have him as frontrunners on their list of predictions for the upcoming awards show.

Watch the trailer for the movie, which premieres on Netflix on December 1.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Julianne is wearing a Prada dress.
Photos: Getty
