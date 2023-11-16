Khloe Kardashian Bares Some Skin While Promoting Shopping Partnership with Rakuten

Khloe Kardashian glammed up for a night of holiday shopping and she put some skin on display at the event!

The 39-year-old reality star wore a pink power suit with a bejeweled bra while attending Rakuten‘s first-ever “The 5 Deals Before Black Friday” holiday shopping event at Hotel Bel Air on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

From Nov. 18-22, Khloe will reveal a daily Cash Back deal (only available to shop for 24 hours) so members can shop Kardashian-approved holiday gifts at the best possible prices exclusively on Rakuten.

“I love everything about the holidays, from spending quality time with my family to carefully picking gifts for everyone I love,” Khloe said in a statement. “That’s why I’m excited to work with Rakuten to help you save on gifts for everyone on your shopping list. I hope this makes the holiday season a little less stressful and a little more joyful for shoppers.”

