Kimora Lee Simmons' Interview About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurfaces, She Recalled Him Threatening to Hit Her

An old interview with Kimora Lee Simmons is resurfacing amid Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ abuse lawsuit.

Back in 2004, the now 48-year-old designer recalled a moment she had with the 54-year-old rapper where he threatened to hit her.

For context, a new lawsuit from Diddy‘s ex Cassie came out on Thursday (November 16), where she accuses him of rape and physical abuse. His lawyer has responded, denying all allegations.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the resurfaced interview from New York magazine, there’s a moment where it says, “There was a nasty cloudburst when Kimora said something to Combs and he threatened to hit her.”

She said, “And I was pregnant! The Moron!”

Sean Combs did get down on his knees and publicly apologized to her, the article states.

“I respect him for being a fierce entrepreneur,” Kimora added after the fact, “and I appreciate knowing that everything he does is emulating my husband.”

Here are the 10 most serious allegations from Cassie‘s lawsuit against Diddy.

Two former Making the Band contestants have spoken about the lawsuit and sent support to Cassie.