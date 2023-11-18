Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Cassie & Diddy's Lawsuit Settlement

Aubrey O’Day is speaking out after Cassie settled her rape and assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Earlier this week, Cassie, 37, filed a lawsuit against her former longtime boyfriend, claiming that during the course of their relationship, Diddy, 54, raped and abused her.

On Friday (November 17), Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit.

After Cassie and Diddy reached an agreement, Aubrey, 39, took to Instagram to react.

“Money > accountability. Every time,” Aubrey wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a New York Times link to the settlement news.

“Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place 💔” Aubrey added.

If you didn’t know, Aubrey‘s girl group Danity Kane was formed by Diddy on MTV’s Making the Band season three and signed to his Bad Boy Records label.

