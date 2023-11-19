Tim Allen Addresses the Possibility of a 'Home Improvement' Reboot

Tim Allen is talking Home Improvement!

The 70-year-old star recently opened up about a potential reboot of the ’90s sitcom, and what it might look like, during an interview with The Messenger.

“I see Richard Karn a lot,” he said, referring to his co-star who played Al Borland.

“And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan (Brad); Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Randy); and Taran Noah Smith (Mark)] …and I’m there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff].”

Tim played Tim Taylor on the ABC show from 1991 to 1999, with Patricia Richardson co-starring as his wife, Jill Taylor.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids. Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

