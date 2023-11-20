Becky G & Sebastian Lletget Reunite Seven Months After Cheating Rumors

It looks like Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are giving their romance a second shot.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Latin pop singer and the 31-year-old pro soccer player were photographed spending time together, seven months after he was accused of cheating on her.

Becky and Sebastian were seen sipping on coffees as they paid a visit to a farmer’s market on Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday (November 19), as seen in photos obtained by E! News.

The two were also seen hugging and laughing together.

Back in March, Sebastian was accused of cheating on Becky, months after they got engaged in late 2022 following more than six years of dating.

At the time, he issued a public apology to Becky for what he called “a moment I regret deeply” and “a 10-minute lapse in judgment.” Sebastian also said that he was entering a wellness program.

Weeks later, it appeared as though Becky and Sebastian had called off their engagement when she was spotted out without her engagement ring.