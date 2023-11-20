Wayne Brady Involved in Physical Altercation After Drunk Driver Allegedly Hit His Car

Wayne Brady was involved in an physical altercation with another driver over the weekend.

On Sunday night (November 19), the 51-year-old Let’s Make a Deal host’s car was allegedly hit by another driver, who was later arrested on DUI charges, on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif.

According to People, Wayne and the other driver allegedly got into an intense argument that turned physical when they pulled over to exchange information after the crash.

Wayne called the police, but the other driver allegedly drove away before authorities arrived at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the other driver was later arrested for hit and run, battery, and DUI after the incident. Wayne filed battery charges against the driver.

“Wayne is so upset about this incident with drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this,” a source later shared. “He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.”

