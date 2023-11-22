Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias Talks 'The Santa Clauses' Role Being Written For Him, Working With Tim Allen & More (Exclusive)

Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is one of the new stars in the second season of the Disney+ holiday series The Santa Clauses!

The 47-year-old comedian and actor joined the cast as a series regular in the role of Kris “Kringle” Moreno, who is the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland.

Kris is sweet, happy, and perpetually-optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas may not be enough.

We caught up with Gabriel and got the scoop on all things The Santa Clauses, including working with Tim Allen, bonding with Eric Stonestreet and more.

Keep reading to see what he shared with us…

“There’s all kinds of things. Let’s see where do we start” Gabriel told Just Jared about why he joined the show. “Tim Allen, big fan of his for forever, since the actual series, the movie itself, The Santa Claus, from back in, God, I was in high school. So, Tim Allen first, Disney second and then, God, they wrote the part for me, so I thought that was pretty cool too.”

“The fact that I didn’t have to audition for it, they just said, ‘Do you want to work with Tim Allen? Do you want to work on this Disney project?’ And I’m like, uh yeah,” he continued. “So, the fact that I got to work with such an incredible cast, and be part of this world, because I know, you know, anything with Disney, it’s not just for right now, it’s always gonna live on. So, you know, people are going to be watching this years, years from now and plus that it’s you know it’s Christmas time, you know, it’s going to be a holiday thing to see.”

