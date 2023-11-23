Sebastian Chacon Accused of Sexual Assault by 3 Women, 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Actor Responds to Claims

Sebastian Chacon is being sued by three anonymous women who claim that they were sexually assaulted by him.

The 30-year-old actor, who played Warren Rojas on the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, is facing some serious allegations as part of the lawsuit.

Sebastian‘s attorney has released a statement in response to the allegations, saying that the actor “vehemently denies” the claims.

The women filed the lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act and are seeking “to recover for (Chacon’s) tortious conduct involving similar patterns of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse that he inflicted upon them individually between 2017 and 2022.”

The first Jane Doe says that she was 16 and Sebastian was 24 when they met in 2017. She claimed that months after they met, “Chacon encouraged Jane Doe 1 to consume multiple alcoholic beverages and then sexually assaulted her in his home while she was still underage and legally incapable of consent.”

The other two women say that they were in romantic relationships with Sebastian when the alleged assaults took place. They both claim that they were “strangled them during nonconsensual sex until they lost consciousness, and continued to have sex with them,” according to Deadline.

Sebastian‘s attorney released a statement in response to the claims.

“Mr. Chacon vehemently denies these allegations,” the lawyer told People. “Chacon and his close friends and family have been verbally abused, harassed, and threatened by the accusers [who are trying to get] millions of dollars [from him]. Mr. Chacon refused to compromise his ethical beliefs; this lawsuit is purely a result of his refusal to be extorted.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Chacon will fully cooperate with any investigation and provide any evidence necessary to prove his innocence. We have complete faith in our legal system and trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.”

