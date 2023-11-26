Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2023 at 9:11 pm

Justin Bieber Hugs a Friend While Leaving Brunch With Hailey Bieber & More

Justin Bieber Hugs a Friend While Leaving Brunch With Hailey Bieber & More

Justin Bieber shares a sweet hug with a friend as they leave a restaurant on Sunday (November 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old singer and wife Hailey Bieber joined a group of friends for a Sunday Brunch in the city.

Justin kept it casual for the outing, wearing an oversized zip-up hoodie with tie-dye Drew House pants and ball cap. Hailey wore a pair of jeans with a black crop top, covered with a long brown coat.

A few days earlier, Hailey celebrated her 27th birthday, and Justin was sure to wish her a “Happy Birthday” on Instagram.

“Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful. And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you 😍” Justin captioned a cute video of him kissing Hailey.

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Hailey will be a part of Demi Lovato‘s upcoming Roku holiday special. Find out what other celebs are in it!

Earlier this month, Hailey was seen hanging out with Zoe Kravitz on a couple of outings. They were seen out for sushi one night, and leaving a workout class on another occasion.
