Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Talk First Meeting & How It Was Similar to Their 'Fellow Travelers' Characters' First Meeting

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey have revealed how their first IRL meeting went down.

The two actors star alongside each other in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers as two political staffers who enter into a secret relationship in 1950s Washington, DC.

Their characters first meet over a glass of milk, oddly enough, and the actors’ first meeting in real life had a similar projectory!

While it was a glass of milk in the show, it was over coffee for Matt and Jonathan.

“It all started on Cumberland Avenue,” Jonathan told E! News, with Matt adding, “At Goldstruck Coffee in Toronto.”

“We struck gold, with our Cumberland,” Jonathan added.

“It was literally the first time we had met in person; we had had a chemistry test on Zoom,” the Bridgerton star remembered. “We sat down, and it felt a sort of biblical moment actually, looking back. But at the time, it was just a really nice get to know you. And of course, when you’re faced with this extraordinary task of telling these two characters’ love story, that’s so sort of complicated and nuanced, we just agreed that we’d support each other.”

