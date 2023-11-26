Nicolas Cage Reveals His Surprising Plan When He Turns 60

Nicholas Cage is going to be working less.

The 59-year-old actor revealed that he’s planning on doing fewer movies now that he’s turning 60 years old in a few weeks.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed how his life will change after his January 7 birthday.

“I’d like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daugther. I’m taking more stock of what’s important,” he said. “Maybe not make quite as many movies.”

Nicolas has been active as an actor since 1981, starting with the TV pilot The Best of Times, which wasn’t picked up. His film debut happened in 1982 when he got a minor role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Despite his prediction for life after 60, he has at least three or four more movies lined up to release in the next year or so, via his IMDb. In fact, he was just covered in blood filming a fight scene!