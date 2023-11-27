Timothee Chalamet & 'Wonka' Co-Stars Promote Film During Rainy London Photo Call

Timothee Chalamet poses for photos with his Wonka co-stars Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant at the film’s photo call at Potters Field on Monday (November 27) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were cast members Calah Lane, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and more. As the photo call was happening, a little rain began and the cast had to stand under Wonka branded umbrellas. See all the photos in the gallery of this post!

Timothee will be singing and dancing in this movie and the film’s director actually revealed what his singing voice sounds like. You can also find out why Hugh‘s role in the film has been criticized.

The film will be hitting theaters on December 15. Be sure to see if when it hits theaters!

FYI: Timothee is wearing Alexander McQueen with Cartier accessories.

Browse through the gallery to see all the Wonka photo call pics from London…