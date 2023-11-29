Ted & John Get High For the First Time In 'Ted' Prequel Series Trailer - Watch Now!

The NSFW trailer for the upcoming Ted prequel series was just released on Wednesday (November 29)!

The foul-mouthed teddy bear returns for the origin story of him and best friend John Bennett, originally played by Mark Wahlberg in the movies.

Seth MacFarlane is back as the voice of Ted, and he serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director.

Here’s a synopsis: In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Also starring in the series are Max Burkholder as John, Scott Grimes as Matty, Alanna Ubach as Susan and Giorgia Whigham as Blaire.

Ted, the prequel series, premieres all seven episodes on January 11,2024 on Peacock.