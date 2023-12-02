The Weeknd Donates Millions to Support People in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas War

The Weeknd is making a large donation to support civilians in Gaza.

Since war broke out between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, more than 15,000 people in Gaza have now been killed.

There is an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The 33-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer will be giving millions to the United Nations World Food Programme.

He is donating $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to provide 4 million emergency meals. The contribution will feed more than 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

Corinne Fleischer, the WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, said in a statement about the donation, “The WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can.”

She added, “We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”

