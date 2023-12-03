'The Marvels' Becomes MCU's Lowest-Grossing Movie Ever

The Marvels is achieving the kind of milestone no film wants to reach.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movie has failed to bring the masses to theaters, grossing just $47 million domestically in its opening weekend – the lowest of any MCU title.

A sequel to 2019′s Captain Marvel, The Marvels brought back Brie Larson as the intergalactic superhero and featured Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris‘ Captain Monica Rambeau as co-leads for the first time on the big screen.

Four weeks since the its release, The Marvels has officially become the franchise’s lowest-earning film ever, having generated $80 million in North America and $197 million worldwide, per Variety.

In a statement released on Sunday (December 3), the studio announced it “will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”

Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger implied that a lack of corporate oversight was to blame for the movie’s poor box-office performance, and cast doubt on the MCU’s future concerning follow-up projects.

“I don’t want to apologize for making sequels. Some of them have done extraordinarily well and they’ve been good films, too,” he said. “I think you there has to be a reason to make them, you have to have a good story. And often the story doesn’t hold up to is not as strong as the original story. That can be a problem. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue to make them. We’re making a number of them now right as a matter of fact. But we will only greenlight a sequel if we believe the story that the creators want to tell is worth telling.”

