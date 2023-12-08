'Stranger Things' Prepares to Begin Production on Show's Final Season in New Year

The cast and crew of Stranger Things are gearing up to get back to work on the hit show’s fifth and final season in early 2024.

According to a report by Deadline, the show will enter production as early as January. The news comes after Stranger Things and many other Hollywood projects were delayed for most of 2023 due to the writers and actors guilds going on strike.

By the sounds of it, Netflix is making up for lost time, and work is already going on behind the scenes.

The outlet noted that the show’s cast is heavily rumored to have already reunited in Atlanta, Georgia. With filming hoping to commence by January 5 or January 8, they are expected to begin table reads in the near future.

