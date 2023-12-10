Chris Rock & 4 More Stars Decline to Host Golden Globes 2024

Chris Rock is among several stars who have reportedly declined to host the 2024 Golden Globes.

The awards show is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024. Nominations will be announced on Monday (December 11).

Chris has previously hosted the Oscars twice and was a candidate to host last year’s Golden Globes.

On Sunday (December 10), CNN reported that at least for other A-list comedic actors have turned down the opportunity to host the Golden Globes.

According to the outlet, Beef actress Ali Wong was also approached to host.

Furthermore, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, who host the SmartLess podcast together, were offered a joint gig at the 2024 Golden Globes.

While no further celebrities were named, a source told CNN that “three very serious conversations” with potential hosts are currently happening.

If you didn’t know the Golden Globe Awards is adding two new categories that will be part of the 2024 ceremony!